Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$59.54.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.84.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

