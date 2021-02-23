Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$35.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.84.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

