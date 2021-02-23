AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,110,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,552,255.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $44,303,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,700 shares of company stock worth $28,543,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 73,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.