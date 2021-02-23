AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,368,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.42. 5,224,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,777,059. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.64.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

