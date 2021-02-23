AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.06. 4,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,370. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93.

