AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 2,322,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,915,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

