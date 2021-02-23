AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

FDLO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,261. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

