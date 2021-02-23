Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,054.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,922.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,706.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

