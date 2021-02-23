Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.04. 49,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,658. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,922.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,706.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.