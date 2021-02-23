Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Altabancorp reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $669.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $53,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,730. 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

