Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMADY. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $68.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -235.85 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

