Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 743,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 357,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 20,565.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 142.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

