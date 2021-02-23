Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Amdocs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

