AMEPAY Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. AMEPAY has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY token can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 312.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 170.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

AMEPAY Token Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

AMEPAY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

