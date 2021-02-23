AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of AMERCO worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at about $19,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 22.9% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 255,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 81.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 205.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $543.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $546.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.25 and a 200-day moving average of $408.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

