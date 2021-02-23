American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of AAT stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

