American Assets Trust’s (AAT) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AAT opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $45.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

