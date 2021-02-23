American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 343.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 13.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 22.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

