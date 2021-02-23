American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. 15,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,774. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

