American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $15.10. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands.

AMRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

