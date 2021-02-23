Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRS. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

