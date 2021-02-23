Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Argus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective raised by Argus from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.20.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock worth $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

