Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,637 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -520.08. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.