Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. 8,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

