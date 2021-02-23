Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $78.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.38 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $154.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $366.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $370.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.58 million, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $410.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. 1,143,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $68.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

