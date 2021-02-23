Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.53. Saia posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,670 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Saia by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

