Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report $16.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.47 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $75.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.41 billion to $93.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.09. 23,083,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.05. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $198.94.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 36.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 61,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.4% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

