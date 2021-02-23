Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target at $32.04

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,989. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.