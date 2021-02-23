Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target at $68.75

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.30. 8,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

