Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $139.28

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:IFF opened at $140.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 701,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

