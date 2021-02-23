Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $111.57

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after acquiring an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

