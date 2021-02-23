Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT at $48.00

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

RHHBY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,611,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,042,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 436,426 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

