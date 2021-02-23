Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Price Target at C$0.23

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.22 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,852. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$217.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

