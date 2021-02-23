Analysts Set Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target at $250.80

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $263.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

