Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently:

2/23/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT's wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. "

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

