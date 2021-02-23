Analyzing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) & Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akoustis Technologies and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18% Touchpoint Group -753.64% -255.31% -54.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Touchpoint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 367.09 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -18.02 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 11.17 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

