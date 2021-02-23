Analyzing Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Pillarstone Capital REIT (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Outfront Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pillarstone Capital REIT $14.25 million 0.08 $3.07 million N/A N/A Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.82 $140.10 million $2.33 9.63

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pillarstone Capital REIT and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pillarstone Capital REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83

Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.10%. Given Outfront Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Pillarstone Capital REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Pillarstone Capital REIT and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pillarstone Capital REIT 24.41% 41.42% 27.58% Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Pillarstone Capital REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pillarstone Capital REIT has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Pillarstone Capital REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pillarstone Capital REIT Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

