Analyzing Sundial Growers (SNDL) and Its Rivals

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sundial Growers to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.45 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -12.95

Sundial Growers’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 162 399 412 10 2.27

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.59%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Sundial Growers’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, indicating that its stock price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ rivals have a beta of 1.89, indicating that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Summary

Sundial Growers rivals beat Sundial Growers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

