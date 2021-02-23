Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its ” overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 78,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.