ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI):

2/9/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

2/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00.

2/5/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/1/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

1/25/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

1/18/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

1/15/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

1/14/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,506.51 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,919 shares of company stock worth $2,434,555. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

