Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 257.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $295.69 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

