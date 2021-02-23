APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of APAJF stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. APA Group has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Get APA Group alerts:

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.