Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,242 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,500,561.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

