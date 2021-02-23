Aperio Group LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

