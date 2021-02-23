Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,854 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA opened at $138.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

