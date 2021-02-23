Aperio Group LLC Sells 12,454 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

