Aperio Group LLC Sells 15,474 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of UGI worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.