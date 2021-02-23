Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 270,446 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

