Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.92.

AMAT stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

