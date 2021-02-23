Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Comerica Bank grew its position in Arconic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.